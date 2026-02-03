Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $325.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $294.24 and last traded at $273.1040, with a volume of 2330361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.23.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $165.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.29.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $102,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 143,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,819,822. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,348 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,680,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,800,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

