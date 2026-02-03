Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

CTRA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,688 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

