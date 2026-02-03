PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,483. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is an actively managed, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The fund seeks to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income and income-related securities.

PAXS employs a broad credit strategy that spans corporate debt, structured finance instruments and emerging market debt.

