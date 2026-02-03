SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.6040, with a volume of 306786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

