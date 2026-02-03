Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.5860, with a volume of 532090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 376.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carnival by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carnival by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

