Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.

To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.

