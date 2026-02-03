iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $86.1630, with a volume of 3099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 206,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

