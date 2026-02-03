iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $86.1630, with a volume of 3099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%
The stock has a market cap of $962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.