Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $459.41 and last traded at $428.9650, with a volume of 699749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,976 shares of company stock worth $38,364,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

