Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at DA Davidson

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.45.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,923,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.80 billion, a PE ratio of 372.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and eye‑catching guidance — Palantir reported $1.41B revenue (+70% YoY) and beat EPS expectations; management guided FY‑2026 revenue meaningfully higher (about +61% / ~$7.2B), signaling accelerating top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q4 beat and eye‑catching guidance — Palantir reported $1.41B revenue (+70% YoY) and beat EPS expectations; management guided FY‑2026 revenue meaningfully higher (about +61% / ~$7.2B), signaling accelerating top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI + U.S. commercial demand is driving durable revenue jumps — U.S. commercial revenue rose ~137% and management said AI adoption is boosting existing-client spend, a theme investors view as sustainable growth. Read More.

AI + U.S. commercial demand is driving durable revenue jumps — U.S. commercial revenue rose ~137% and management said AI adoption is boosting existing-client spend, a theme investors view as sustainable growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street revising estimates — Several firms upgraded PLTR (William Blair, Robert W. Baird, Northland) and Citi set a street‑high $235 target, adding fuel to buyer interest. Read More.

Wall Street revising estimates — Several firms upgraded PLTR (William Blair, Robert W. Baird, Northland) and Citi set a street‑high $235 target, adding fuel to buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Profitability & cash flow improvement — The quarter showed wider margins, strong operating profit and sizable operating cash generation, which supports the bullish narrative beyond pure revenue growth. Read More.

Profitability & cash flow improvement — The quarter showed wider margins, strong operating profit and sizable operating cash generation, which supports the bullish narrative beyond pure revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro / market context — A partial U.S. government shutdown delayed some economic releases, meaning earnings are the market focus this week; positive PLTR results are helping lift futures and tech ETFs. Read More.

Macro / market context — A partial U.S. government shutdown delayed some economic releases, meaning earnings are the market focus this week; positive PLTR results are helping lift futures and tech ETFs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Public comments and reputation risks — CEO remarks defending government work continue to draw attention; that shapes long‑term political/regulatory debate but was not the primary driver of today’s move. Read More.

Public comments and reputation risks — CEO remarks defending government work continue to draw attention; that shapes long‑term political/regulatory debate but was not the primary driver of today’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling remains a red flag — Third‑party trackers show numerous insider sales and no recent insider buys, which some investors see as a governance/lockup signal to monitor. Read More.

Heavy insider selling remains a red flag — Third‑party trackers show numerous insider sales and no recent insider buys, which some investors see as a governance/lockup signal to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent volatility — PLTR still trades at a very high P/E and has seen sharp pullbacks (notably an ~18% January drop). Elevated multiples increase the risk of profit‑taking even after a strong quarter. Read More.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

