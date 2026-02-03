Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 23.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,474 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 2,007 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 575.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Internet of Things ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.