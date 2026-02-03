Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 23.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,474 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 2,007 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 575.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.
Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
