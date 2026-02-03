SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,397,928 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 2,764,852 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,188,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,188,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. 279,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 115,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

