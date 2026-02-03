STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,318,285 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 15,552,585 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,941. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 154.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.