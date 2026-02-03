DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,943,051 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 8,092,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 975,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

DaVita Stock Up 22.4%

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $24.92 on Tuesday, reaching $136.11. 2,063,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $178.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after buying an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,986,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2,905.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220,628 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

