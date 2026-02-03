DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,943,051 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 8,092,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 975,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Shares of DaVita stock traded up $24.92 on Tuesday, reaching $136.11. 2,063,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $178.47.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — DaVita reported Q4 EPS above consensus and revenue of $3.62B (≈+9.9% YoY), a core driver of the move higher. DaVita Inc. 4th Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS at $13.60–$15.00, above the street’s prior consensus (~$12.80), signaling confidence in steady dialysis demand and driving upside re‑pricing. DaVita forecasts 2026 profit above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped after hours — Media coverage and after‑hours trading showed a clear positive reaction to the beat + guide combination. Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
- Neutral Sentiment: Underlying operating trends mixed but generally improving — revenue, gross profit and operating profit grew YoY, supporting the raised guide; investors will watch margin sustainability. DaVita Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call flagged challenges — management highlighted headwinds and execution items in the call; the market is balancing the brighter outlook against those operational risks. DaVita Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Some profit and cash-flow caveats — reported net income attributable fell YoY and cash & cash equivalents declined while total liabilities increased, which could concern value‑oriented investors. DaVita Q4 financial detail summary
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and mixed analyst stance — recent filings show large holders trimming positions (notably Berkshire reductions last year) and at least one underperform rating remains, which could limit further multiple expansion. Institutional holdings and analyst context
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after buying an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,986,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2,905.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220,628 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.
Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
