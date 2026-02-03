Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,214.00 and last traded at $1,179.8850, with a volume of 25127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,064.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,019.80 and its 200 day moving average is $870.54.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

