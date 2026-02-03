Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.5550, with a volume of 2068996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 488.2% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

