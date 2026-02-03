Short Interest in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Decreases By 14.3%

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,971,567 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 5,798,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Voyager Technologies Price Performance
Shares of VOYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,881. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. Voyager Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $73.95.
Institutional Trading of Voyager Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Voyager Technologies Company Profile
We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.
Featured Stories
