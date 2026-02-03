Short Interest in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Decreases By 14.3%

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,971,567 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 5,798,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of VOYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,881. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. Voyager Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $73.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

