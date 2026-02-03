Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 7222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Woori Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woori Bank

Woori Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Woori Bank by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.