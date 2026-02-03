ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.990-4.270 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

NYSE ATI opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. ATI has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $127.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ATI by 552.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,217,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ATI by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in ATI by 307.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 530,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

