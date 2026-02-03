Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,705 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 40,095 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

