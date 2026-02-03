Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE:WH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This trade represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,606 shares of company stock worth $9,047,218. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

