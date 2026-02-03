Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.15. 1,138,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,730. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $564.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.