Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $106.71 and last traded at $105.5180. 448,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,586,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,674.75. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 314,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,674.75. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.44, for a total value of $1,038,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,602,199.20. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

