PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

PGP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,795. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

