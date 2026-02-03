Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,381,000 after acquiring an additional 315,824 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and solid top‑line: Reported EPS and revenue topped consensus, with 5% adjusted revenue growth year‑over‑year — supports valuation for growth in electrification and software. Aptiv Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic momentum: Aptiv reiterated plans to spin its Electrical Distribution Systems (Versigent) business and forecasted $30B+ in 2026 bookings — signals optionality and a focus on higher‑growth, higher‑margin segments. Aptiv forecasts $30B+ in 2026 bookings with Versigent spin
- Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year results: Annual revenue rose to roughly $20.4B, marking a record year and demonstrating underlying demand resilience across Aptiv’s platforms. Aptiv Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance provided: Aptiv set FY EPS guidance of $8.15–$8.75 (consensus ~8.37) and revenue guidance roughly in line with street views — the range leaves room for upside but also reflects conservatism. Aptiv earnings press materials
- Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 profit outlook and margin pressure: Management guided Q1 EPS of $1.55–$1.75 versus a ~$1.92 street view, citing margin strain from commodities, FX and mix — the soft near‑term profit outlook pressured sentiment. Aptiv slips as weak Q1 profit guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability headwinds: Higher taxes and continued commodity/FX headwinds were called out on the call, which could compress near‑term margins even as revenue grows. Higher Taxes Take A Bite Out Of Aptiv’s Profits
Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.
Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.
