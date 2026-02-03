Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,252. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

