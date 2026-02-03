Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $299.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.11.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. 186,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,858. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $306.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

