Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,209. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

