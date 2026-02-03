Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declines By 22.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,636 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 15,070 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BELFA

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BELFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $204.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,849.37. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.