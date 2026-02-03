Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,054 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 242,224 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Blackboxstocks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blackboxstocks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLBX

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

Shares of BLBX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,070. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBX. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Blackboxstocks in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks, Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) is a provider of real-time, cloud-based analytics and social networking platforms designed to empower active traders and investors with actionable market intelligence. The company’s flagship offering combines proprietary algorithms, pattern recognition and data analytics to deliver instant trade alerts, sentiment indicators and visual dashboards covering equities, options and cryptocurrency markets.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Blackboxstocks operates primarily within U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.