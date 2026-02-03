Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 58,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,325. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and, to the extent reasonably possible, exempt from or subject to limited United States state and local income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a broad range of municipal securities, including investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt obligations issued by states, municipalities, public authorities and other political subdivisions across the United States.

NMCO’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit selection and active management strategies to target undervalued opportunities in both public and private municipal markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.