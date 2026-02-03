Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.38.

GPK stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.54. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.2% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,385,000 after purchasing an additional 968,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after buying an additional 2,062,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,637,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after buying an additional 563,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after buying an additional 1,633,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

