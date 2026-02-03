Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 514 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.71 and a 200 day moving average of $368.65. Kardex has a 12-month low of $236.90 and a 12-month high of $426.09.

About Kardex

Kardex is a Swiss-based company specializing in automated storage and retrieval systems designed to optimize material flow and warehouse management. The firm develops, manufactures and sells high-bay storage systems, vertical lift modules, vertical buffer modules and conveyor technologies under its Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog brands. These solutions integrate mechanical, electronic and software components to deliver scalable, space-saving automation for a variety of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes goods-to-person and person-to-goods systems that enhance picking accuracy and throughput.

