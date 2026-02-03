Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 37.420-39.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion.
Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,435.37 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,360.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,361.59.
Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total value of $6,063,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,318.75. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.38, for a total transaction of $10,726,460.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,473,248.04. This trade represents a 48.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 194,195 shares of company stock worth $262,983,849 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.
TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.
