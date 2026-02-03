NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

