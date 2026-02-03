Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 49.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of TER opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $255.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.06.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue $1.083B, non‑GAAP EPS $1.80 and GAAP profit up to $257.2M year/year; strong top- and bottom-line beats underpin the rally. Businesswire Release

Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue $1.083B, non‑GAAP EPS $1.80 and GAAP profit up to $257.2M year/year; strong top- and bottom-line beats underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Very aggressive Q1 guidance — EPS $1.89–2.25 and revenue $1.2–$1.3B versus much lower consensus; guidance signals continued AI-driven capital spending from hyperscalers and pushed the stock higher. Reuters: Forecasts Upbeat Revenue

Very aggressive Q1 guidance — EPS $1.89–2.25 and revenue $1.2–$1.3B versus much lower consensus; guidance signals continued AI-driven capital spending from hyperscalers and pushed the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center expansion cited as the primary demand driver for semiconductor test equipment — investors view Teradyne as a beneficiary of multibillion-dollar AI capex cycles. WSJ: Profit Rises on AI Demand

AI and data-center expansion cited as the primary demand driver for semiconductor test equipment — investors view Teradyne as a beneficiary of multibillion-dollar AI capex cycles. Positive Sentiment: Bullish positioning and analyst updates — heavy call-option buying ahead of results and several analysts raising estimates ahead of the release point to investor conviction and helped lift the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Revisions

Bullish positioning and analyst updates — heavy call-option buying ahead of results and several analysts raising estimates ahead of the release point to investor conviction and helped lift the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and roundups summarize the beat and outlook; useful for context but add little new information beyond the company release. MarketWatch: Stocks to Watch

Market coverage and roundups summarize the beat and outlook; useful for context but add little new information beyond the company release. Negative Sentiment: Some post‑earnings profit‑taking / “sell‑the‑news” pressure was noted in trading and transcripts; combined with a stretched valuation (high P/E), this could cap near‑term upside despite the strong print. MSN: Earnings Call Transcript & Stock Reaction

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

