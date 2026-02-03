Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,290 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,231,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,114,000 after purchasing an additional 279,573 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 486.96%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

