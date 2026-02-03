Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,465,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 72,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,485,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,537,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%
IMCG opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.91.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
