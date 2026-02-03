Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Simon Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.