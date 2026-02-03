Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 210,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,888. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE: JFR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by primarily investing in floating rate senior loans and other floating rate debt instruments. The fund focuses on senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, aiming to benefit from variable interest payments that adjust with prevailing short-term rates and to help mitigate interest-rate risk. In pursuing its objective, the fund may also allocate assets to high-yield corporate debt, bank debt and other floating-rate instruments across a range of industries.

The fund employs leverage and a disciplined credit review process to enhance income generation.

