Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of FINS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,745. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

