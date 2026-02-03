Nuveen New York Municipal Valu to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by public issuers in the State of New York, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds issued to finance essential public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utility systems.

As a diversified municipal bond fund, NNY’s portfolio spans a broad range of maturities and credit qualities within the investment-grade universe.

