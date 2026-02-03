West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. West Japan Railway updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.680-1.680 EPS.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WJRYY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

