Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Capital Markets Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.76.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 31,718,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,339,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $12,125,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,948,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,784,000 after purchasing an additional 764,723 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

