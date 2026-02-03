Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. CJS Securities upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Atkore Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. 85,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.09 million. Atkore had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.85%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atkore by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Atkore by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 123,150 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Atkore by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 364,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Atkore by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 343,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

