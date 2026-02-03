Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.61.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide current income while preserving capital. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including corporate debt obligations, bank loans, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and credit-linked notes. Through active portfolio management, JQC aims to capture income opportunities across different sectors and credit quality tiers.

JQC’s portfolio construction emphasizes flexibility, enabling the fund to shift allocations among investment-grade and below-investment-grade credit depending on market conditions.

