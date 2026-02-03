Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2008 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, the fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NBB.

NBB’s investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal securities, including pre-refunded and unrated obligations, issued by U.S.

