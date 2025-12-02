Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Research upgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

