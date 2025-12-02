Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 34.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

