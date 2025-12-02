CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CW stock opened at $545.51 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

