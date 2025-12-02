CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Crexendo Inc. $CXDO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 666,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. D. Boral Capital raised their price objective on Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

In other news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,843.85. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,385.50. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $537,810. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crexendo Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Crexendo Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

